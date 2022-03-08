Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGTC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 46.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 174,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.