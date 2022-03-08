Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Aramark worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Aramark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aramark by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 822,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.