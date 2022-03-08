ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperfrom” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.02.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,760. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.36.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.