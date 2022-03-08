ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $29.36. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 134,875 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.