ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $29.36. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 134,875 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.
The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.