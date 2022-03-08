Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 7248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
