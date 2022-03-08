Ares Protocol Market Cap Tops $3.11 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $742,219.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06648102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,632.84 or 0.99766171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046578 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

