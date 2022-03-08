ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Reduced by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 14.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.
NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,554,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $132.50.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.