ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Reduced by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 14.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,554,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

