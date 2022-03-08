ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after purchasing an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. 2,117,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,554,139. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74.

