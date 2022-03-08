Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

