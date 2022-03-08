ARMOR Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $26,192.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

