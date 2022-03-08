Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

