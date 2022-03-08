Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $316,988.03 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,812.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.97 or 0.06626691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00261755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00730867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00067960 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00425792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00325349 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,609,503 coins and its circulating supply is 12,564,960 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

