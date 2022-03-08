Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARTE stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

