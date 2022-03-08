Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,645 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,396,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,411 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

AJG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $120.04 and a 1-year high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.