Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of ABG opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 33.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $865,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.