Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.13. 1,400,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 370,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.59 million and a P/E ratio of -51.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

