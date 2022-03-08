Aspen Group (ASPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.79. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

