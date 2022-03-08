Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

