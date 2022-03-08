Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Update

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 15,990,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth approximately $179,793,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Astra Space by 1,411.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,836,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,774 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,061,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,338,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astra Space stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

