AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $64.21.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.