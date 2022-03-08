ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.26

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.26 and traded as high as C$43.94. ATCO shares last traded at C$43.94, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.70.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

