Athenex (ATNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

ATNX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 46.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 87,769 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

