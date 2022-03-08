Athersys (ATHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

