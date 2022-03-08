Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Atlas Technical Consultants to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATCX opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider Jonathan M. Parnell bought 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,842.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $30,066.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $133,339. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

