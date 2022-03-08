Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 509.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,713,000 after purchasing an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after buying an additional 288,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.02 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

