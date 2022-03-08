Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $250.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $199.02 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.