Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will announce $198.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.10 million and the highest is $199.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $153.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $857.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $854.20 million to $860.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

AVLR stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.89.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $1,722,148 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

