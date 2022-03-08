Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Releases Earnings Results

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AVDX opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.