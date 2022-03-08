Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after acquiring an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,637,000 after acquiring an additional 606,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,424,000 after acquiring an additional 453,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,376 shares of company stock worth $5,269,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE AVTR opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

