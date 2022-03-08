AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

AVEO opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVEO. StockNews.com upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

