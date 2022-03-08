Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 3,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

