Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

