Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Avient worth $58,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avient by 52.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after purchasing an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avient by 35.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avient by 31.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 34.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avient by 22.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVNT. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.