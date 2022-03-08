Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

