Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.42% of Aware worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Aware in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aware in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Aware in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aware by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Aware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

