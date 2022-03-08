aWSB (aWSB) Market Cap Reaches $111,346.77

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, aWSB has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $18.21 or 0.00046998 BTC on popular exchanges. aWSB has a market capitalization of $111,346.77 and $766.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.21 or 0.06639440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.79 or 0.99789480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046665 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

