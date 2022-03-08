Axe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73,149.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $46,535.69 and approximately $73,149.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.54 or 0.00270315 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

