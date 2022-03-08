AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 76,213 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $364.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

