Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Azuki has a total market cap of $260,968.88 and approximately $16,776.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.94 or 0.06658904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,551.28 or 0.99967072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046609 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

