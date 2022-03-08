B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.89 and last traded at $59.40. Approximately 1,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,196,653.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,101,764 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

