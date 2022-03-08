B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 609,682 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of B2Gold worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

