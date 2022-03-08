Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.13. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 4,385 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BW. B. Riley upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucky Losers: 3 Earnings Losers to Buy on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.