Badger DAO Price Down 16.9% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00019159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $91.88 million and $5.76 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00034112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00104769 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading



