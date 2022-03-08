Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Down 5.6%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 49,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,638,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

BKKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.