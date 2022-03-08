Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

HON traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $182.96. 20,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average is $210.99. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

