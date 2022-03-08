Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $15.79 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $187.00 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

