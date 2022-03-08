Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $2.14 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 435.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $807.42. 235,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,723,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $946.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $928.63. The firm has a market cap of $810.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

