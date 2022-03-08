Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,163 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

