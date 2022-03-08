Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 1,935 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

