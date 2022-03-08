Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 32,312 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 623,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after buying an additional 29,188 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.03. 22,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.96 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

